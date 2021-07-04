Celo (CELO) Market Capitalization Achieves $918.18 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $918.18 million and approximately $48.78 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00009772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00137662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00167270 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,350.25 or 1.00065537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars.

