Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.88 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. 37.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

