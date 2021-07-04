CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.36. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 14,452 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.