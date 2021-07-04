Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE EBR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 928,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.