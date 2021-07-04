Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CERE) is one of 849 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cerevel Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -$152.14 million -11.51 Cerevel Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $124.22 million -2.32

Cerevel Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cerevel Therapeutics. Cerevel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -64.65% -41.11% Cerevel Therapeutics Competitors -2,695.99% -174.82% -28.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cerevel Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerevel Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cerevel Therapeutics Competitors 4641 17725 39041 769 2.58

Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.27%. Given Cerevel Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerevel Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cerevel Therapeutics competitors beat Cerevel Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist for the treatment of dementia-related apathy; and CVL-936, a selective dopamine D3-preferring antagonist, which is in Phase I single ascending dose trials for the treatment of substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of various preclinical portfolio for various neuroscience indications. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

