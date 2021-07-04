Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $81.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.79.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. 4,650,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,860. Cerner has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

