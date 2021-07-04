Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 274.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,928 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up approximately 2.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,156,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHNG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 938,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Featured Story: Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.