Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 274.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,928 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up approximately 2.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,156,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 938,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.