Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $137.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

CPK opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

