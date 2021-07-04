Chris L. Abston Sells 18,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris L. Abston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00.

NIKE stock opened at $159.74 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

