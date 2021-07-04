Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,628 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.37. 1,734,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

