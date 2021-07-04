CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

