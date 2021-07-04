CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.82. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

