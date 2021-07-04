Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $34,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,211,000 after buying an additional 71,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $117.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

