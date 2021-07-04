Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 86.25 ($1.13). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 83.84 ($1.10), with a volume of 6,401,451 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 89.86 ($1.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.85. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.60.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 15,191 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

