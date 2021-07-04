CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,148,000 after purchasing an additional 531,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,046,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

