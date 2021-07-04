Citigroup Begins Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist raised their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

RBLX opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $750,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,629 shares of company stock valued at $57,048,207 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

