Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $984.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

