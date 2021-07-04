Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $111.18 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78, a PEG ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.12.

RYAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.