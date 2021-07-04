Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $110,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $184,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

