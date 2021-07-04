Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,552 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.15.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

