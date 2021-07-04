Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,552 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 905,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

