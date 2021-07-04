Citigroup Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 44,776.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.94%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

