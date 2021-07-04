Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of PriceSmart worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 227,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after purchasing an additional 195,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 869.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $1,784,800.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $248,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,336 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,085. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $90.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

