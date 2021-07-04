Citigroup Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $325.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $296.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.20.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $302.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $305.85.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.