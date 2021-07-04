Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citrix is well-poised to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by coronavirus crisis-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike is also expected to boost the company’s presence in the software as a service (SaaS)-based collaborative work management solutions’ space. Strategic collaborations with the likes of Microsoft also bode well. Nonetheless, Citrix is hit hard by decline in both Workspace and App Delivery and Security revenues. Also, shift toward software-based solutions from traditional hardware is likely to dent App Delivery and Security revenues in the days ahead. A highly leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and stiff competition are persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,337 shares of company stock worth $3,042,759. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

