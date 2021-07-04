Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 810,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.38 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

