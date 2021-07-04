Clever DeFi (CLVA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $115.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00140813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00168119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,545.84 or 1.00099414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.