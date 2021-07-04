ClinTex CTi Market Capitalization Reaches $9.16 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00053621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.43 or 0.00766557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.92 or 0.07904607 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.