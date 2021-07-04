CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 1.2% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $100,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.52. 733,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.24. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

