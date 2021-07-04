Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,279. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.