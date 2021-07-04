Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of RQI opened at $16.04 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

