Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of RQI opened at $16.04 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
