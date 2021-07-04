Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of FIX opened at $77.68 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 505,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

