Comparing Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) and Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) and Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Hibbett Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A Hibbett Sports 10.52% 47.46% 22.88%

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Hibbett Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Academy Sports and Outdoors $5.69 billion 0.68 $308.76 million $3.83 10.90 Hibbett Sports $1.42 billion 1.07 $74.27 million $6.12 15.50

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Hibbett Sports. Academy Sports and Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hibbett Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Hibbett Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and Hibbett Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 0 8 0 3.00 Hibbett Sports 1 1 2 0 2.25

Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus target price of $34.29, suggesting a potential downside of 17.86%. Hibbett Sports has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.49%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than Hibbett Sports.

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats Hibbett Sports on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches. It also offers outdoor apparel, seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor and athletic apparel; sporting apparel, apparel for fitness and exercise, and other accessories; professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories; casual shoes and slippers, work and western boots, youth footwear, socks, and hunting footwear; and running shoes, athletic shoes, sport specific shoes, and training shoes. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 16 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The company also sells merchandise to customers through academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Katy, Texas.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name. As of June 1, 2021, it operated approximately 1,070 retail stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear brands located in 35 states of the United States. Hibbett Sports, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

