Comparing Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 18.86 -$55.64 million ($0.52) -57.42 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MakeMyTrip and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astra Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Astra Space.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -34.10% -6.52% -4.99% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had 14 company-owned travel stores and approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, and small businesses. MakeMyTrip Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

