Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,569 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

