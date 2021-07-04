ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.55.

NYSE COP opened at $62.75 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 288,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 315,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 370,080 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

