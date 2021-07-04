ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COP. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

