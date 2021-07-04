ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $214,178.60 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $116,729.35.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

