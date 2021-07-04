Contrasting NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 3 0 2.43 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $9.96, suggesting a potential upside of 81.83%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 15.02% 8.55% 6.04% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and NextSource Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 3.64 $21.55 million $0.17 32.24 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

