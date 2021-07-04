Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$10.75 by Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been assigned a C$10.75 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTS. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.44. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

