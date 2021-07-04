Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$10.75 by Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been assigned a C$10.75 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTS. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.44. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

