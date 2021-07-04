Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$9.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

TSE:CTS opened at C$10.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.33.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

