Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 270,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

