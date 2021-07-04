Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.20. 1,957,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,771. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

