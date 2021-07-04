Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) vs. Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Critical Review

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Redwood Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 2 8 0 2.80 Redwood Trust 0 1 5 1 3.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Redwood Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.22 $97.37 million $2.12 13.34 Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.37 -$581.85 million $0.04 299.50

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust pays out 1,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Redwood Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 10.64% 4.16% 1.70% Redwood Trust 91.24% 12.14% 1.25%

Volatility and Risk

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Redwood Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Third-Party Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. This segment also offers servicer advance, and other residential and multifamily credit investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

