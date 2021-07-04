Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

CJR.B stock opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.10. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$2.29 and a 1 year high of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.02.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

