COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.00

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 12358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

COSCO SHIPPING’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

