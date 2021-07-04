COSCO SHIPPING Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 6th (OTCMKTS:CICOF)

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 6th. The 13-10 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

