Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $63,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $398.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $400.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.