COTI Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, COTI has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $95.14 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,500.69 or 1.00115121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

