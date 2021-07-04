Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after purchasing an additional 734,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 467,499 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

CUZ stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

